Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADI opened at $163.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.