ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Raised to €10.40 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.40 ($10.40) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($13.00) to €14.50 ($14.50) in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($12.25) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($13.70) to €15.50 ($15.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

Shares of AAVMY stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

