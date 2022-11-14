Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

ABSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised shares of Absci from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised shares of Absci to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Get Absci alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Absci Stock Performance

Shares of ABSI opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Absci has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,960.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.