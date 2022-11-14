Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Position Trimmed by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,167,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,442 shares during the quarter. Acacia Research makes up 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 185,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 114,915 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 163,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Acacia Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.7 %

ACTG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 89.63%. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

