ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.16.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.