Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Down 38.3% in October

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the October 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ADMP stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,591. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

