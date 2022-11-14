adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on the stock.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of adidas from €210.00 ($210.00) to €165.00 ($165.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.60.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $70.79 on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82.

Institutional Trading of adidas

adidas Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in adidas by 6.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in adidas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in adidas by 36.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.