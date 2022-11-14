adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €145.00 ($145.00) price objective on the stock.
ADDYY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of adidas from €210.00 ($210.00) to €165.00 ($165.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.60.
adidas Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $70.79 on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82.
Institutional Trading of adidas
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.