Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

ADTX opened at $1.84 on Monday. Aditxt has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

Aditxt ( NASDAQ:ADTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($6.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($12.00). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aditxt will post -12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

