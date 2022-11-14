Adshares (ADS) Trading 15.8% Lower This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $47.36 million and approximately $799,786.44 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00008574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010106 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006085 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002369 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000709 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,949 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

