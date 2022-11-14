Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 588,688 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $155,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,159.4% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 906,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,773,000 after purchasing an additional 834,247 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,540,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,039,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $109.92 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,370. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.75 and a 12 month high of $110.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.