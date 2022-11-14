Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,236,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99,957 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $218,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,577,209. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

