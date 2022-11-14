Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.72% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $189,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,915. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.22.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.