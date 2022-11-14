Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,498 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $171,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,427,002. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.