Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,584,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,647 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $158,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 307,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 250,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.81. 149,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,546. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.