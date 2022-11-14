Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 144,997 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 756,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $165,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $227.12. The company had a trading volume of 126,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,673. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.52 and its 200 day moving average is $229.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.