Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 184,643 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,643 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $112,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,006. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $199.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.92.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.