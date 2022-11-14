AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

NYSE:ACM opened at $77.65 on Monday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

