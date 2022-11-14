Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AEHA remained flat at $10.24 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,011. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aesther Healthcare Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Aesther Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $556,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in the pharmaceutical and medical devices sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

