Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on December 1st

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.8% per year over the last three years. Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $19.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG opened at $153.93 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

