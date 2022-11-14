Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) is Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,109 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group comprises approximately 4.3% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.20% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $236,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.60. 3,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $186.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day moving average is $125.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

