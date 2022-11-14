Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AFN has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.75.

TSE AFN opened at C$39.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$752.54 million and a PE ratio of 71.14. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$44.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

