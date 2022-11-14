Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Given New C$53.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
AFN has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.75.
Ag Growth International Price Performance
TSE AFN opened at C$39.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$752.54 million and a PE ratio of 71.14. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$44.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.44.
Ag Growth International Announces Dividend
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
See Also
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.