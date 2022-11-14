Aion (AION) Trading Down 29.4% This Week

Aion (AION) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $487,412.41 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00120264 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00231648 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00029250 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000338 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000784 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

