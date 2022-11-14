Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Air T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRTP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.05. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46. Air T has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

Air T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

