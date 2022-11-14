AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIRS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $3.28 on Monday. AirSculpt Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. Research analysts forecast that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About AirSculpt Technologies

(Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.