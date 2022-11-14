Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan Sells 3,810 Shares

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 3,810 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $50,711.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 618,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Garry Ph.D. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 600 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $7,968.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $110,124.30.

On Monday, September 12th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 1,800 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $23,940.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $295,362.21.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 88,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,304. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $496.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 150,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 377,861 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AKYA. TheStreet cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

