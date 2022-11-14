Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) is Axon Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Axon Capital LP boosted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 283.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Alcoa comprises approximately 4.6% of Axon Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axon Capital LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 45.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 107.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

