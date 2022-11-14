Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Axon Capital LP

Axon Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 283.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Alcoa accounts for approximately 4.6% of Axon Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Axon Capital LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alcoa by 45.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 107.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

AA opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.37. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

