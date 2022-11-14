Algoma Central Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Algoma Central Trading Down 0.4 %

Algoma Central stock opened at C$16.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$632.48 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. Algoma Central has a 52 week low of C$14.81 and a 52 week high of C$18.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Algoma Central to C$15.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

