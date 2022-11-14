Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,810 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 80,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,007,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 290,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 19.2 %

AQN opened at $9.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.