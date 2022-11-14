Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AQN. TD Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $9.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

