Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.69. 173,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,234,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

