Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.25 to C$13.50. The stock traded as low as C$11.51 and last traded at C$11.59, with a volume of 3436930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.90.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion and a PE ratio of 30.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$796.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$778.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.93%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.