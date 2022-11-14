Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.26

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $172.88 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00079404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00062277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023656 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,322,951,050 coins and its circulating supply is 7,100,725,229 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

