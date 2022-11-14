Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANCTF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $48.35.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

