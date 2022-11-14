AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Sells $47,912.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $47,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,910 shares in the company, valued at $751,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AlloVir Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ALVR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 289,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,555. The company has a market capitalization of $786.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.64. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter worth $132,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AlloVir by 20.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 56,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About AlloVir
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
Featured Articles
