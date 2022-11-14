AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Sells $47,912.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $47,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,910 shares in the company, valued at $751,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AlloVir Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALVR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 289,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,555. The company has a market capitalization of $786.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.64. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the third quarter worth $132,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AlloVir by 20.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 56,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AlloVir by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About AlloVir

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALVR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.