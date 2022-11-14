Ally Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,313,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,748 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 186,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,577,307. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $33.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

