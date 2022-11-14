Ally Financial Inc. Buys 11,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.67. 64,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,342. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

