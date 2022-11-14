Ally Financial Inc. Buys 13,000 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,629,451 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $200,864,000 after purchasing an additional 723,839 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.2% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 304,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 102,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.2% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.80. 290,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,159,283. The stock has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

