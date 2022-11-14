Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Invests $255,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 667.4% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,003.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period.

Shares of USXF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,439. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

