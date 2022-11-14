Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Sold by Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.

Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Immune Sciences comprises 2.4% of Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $25,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALPN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 169.82%. Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALPN. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

