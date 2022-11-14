Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,366,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811,456 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for approximately 5.3% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 6.90% of Altice USA worth $290,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 587,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 44,886 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 7.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,089,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.26.

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.04. 92,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,755. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Altice USA

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

