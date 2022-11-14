Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 47,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

