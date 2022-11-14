Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMPS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of AMPS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.16. 75,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,050. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.48, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Power will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

