Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Gap Up to $8.54

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.82. Altus Power shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 8,863 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,973,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Altus Power by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 328,990 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $2,230,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 247,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.