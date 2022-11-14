Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 667,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 29,500 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $887,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 718,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,092.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 20,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $615,980.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 747,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,449,766.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $887,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,600,092.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 60,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. Amerant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amerant Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.95%.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.