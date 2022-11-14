American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. American Equity Investment Life makes up approximately 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of American Equity Investment Life worth $22,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after purchasing an additional 193,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.1 %

About American Equity Investment Life

NYSE AEL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.35. 14,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,176. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

