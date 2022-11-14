American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,185 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express stock opened at $154.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.87.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

