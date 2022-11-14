American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

American Realty Investors stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 983.63% and a return on equity of 92.41%. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

