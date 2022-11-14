America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,899 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.27% of America’s Car-Mart worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart Trading Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ CRMT traded down $5.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.87. 2,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,136. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $127.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $444.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($1.11). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $344.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRMT. Stephens cut America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About America's Car-Mart

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

