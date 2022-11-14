Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the October 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ames National by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $22.55. 16,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Ames National has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $202.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ames National Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ames National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

